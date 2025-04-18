Protests Erupt in Delhi After Teen's Tragic Murder
Residents of Seelampur, north-east Delhi, protested the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal, by forming a human chain and blocking roads. The murder has increased local tensions, with calls for justice and the arrest of suspects, including a woman named Zikra. Security has been heightened.
In north-east Delhi's Seelampur, tensions escalated on Friday evening following the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy named Kunal. Residents formed a human chain, blocking major roads to protest and demand justice.
Kunal was reportedly stabbed on Thursday night and was declared dead upon arrival at JPC Hospital. The incident prompted significant public outcry, with protesters brandishing placards conveying their demands for the death penalty for the accused and raising concerns about local safety.
Amid the protests, some individuals were detained by police. Authorities are investigating the involvement of a local woman known as 'lady don,' named Zikra. To prevent further unrest, increased security measures, including police and Rapid Action Force officers, have been enacted in the area.
