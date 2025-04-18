Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Delhi After Teen's Tragic Murder

Residents of Seelampur, north-east Delhi, protested the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy, Kunal, by forming a human chain and blocking roads. The murder has increased local tensions, with calls for justice and the arrest of suspects, including a woman named Zikra. Security has been heightened.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:21 IST
Protests Erupt in Delhi After Teen's Tragic Murder
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In north-east Delhi's Seelampur, tensions escalated on Friday evening following the alleged murder of a 17-year-old boy named Kunal. Residents formed a human chain, blocking major roads to protest and demand justice.

Kunal was reportedly stabbed on Thursday night and was declared dead upon arrival at JPC Hospital. The incident prompted significant public outcry, with protesters brandishing placards conveying their demands for the death penalty for the accused and raising concerns about local safety.

Amid the protests, some individuals were detained by police. Authorities are investigating the involvement of a local woman known as 'lady don,' named Zikra. To prevent further unrest, increased security measures, including police and Rapid Action Force officers, have been enacted in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025