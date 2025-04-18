Left Menu

India's Bold Path to a Naxal-Free Future

Union Home Minister Amit Shah urges Naxals to surrender as India aims to eradicate the Naxal threat by March 31, 2026. Recent operations have led to the capture and surrender of numerous Naxals in Chhattisgarh, with efforts to end the insurgency in just four remaining districts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 20:23 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has called on underground Naxals to lay down their arms and rejoin society, with the government resolved to eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026. Shah's statement came following successful operations by CoBRA commandos and Chhattisgarh Police, which have led to the arrest of 22 notorious Naxals in Bijapur district.

Announcing the surrender of 11 Naxals in Sukma's Badesetti panchayat, Shah declared the area Naxal-free. He congratulated the involved security forces and emphasized the ongoing efforts towards India becoming free from the Naxal threat. The minister shared that the number of surrendered Maoists in Sukma now totals 33.

Speaking at the CRPF Raising Day in Madhya Pradesh, Shah noted that Naxalism is now limited to just four districts. He highlighted the significant role played by security forces, particularly the CoBRA battalion, in the Naxal eradication campaign. The CRPF has established over 400 operating bases in affected areas, reducing violence by 70% as the country moves closer to ending the Naxal insurgency.

