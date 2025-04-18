Liquor Scandal Unraveled: YSRCP and the Alleged Rs 4,000 Crore Scam

In a significant development, YSRCP leader V Vijayasai Reddy appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Friday, tasked with uncovering truths in the alleged liquor scam that has raised eyebrows in political circles.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy revealed he was questioned extensively about meetings held at his Hyderabad and Vijayawada residences, focusing on the state's liquor policy under the former YSRCP regime. Reddy defended himself by claiming ignorance regarding the alleged financial misconduct.

The investigation, spearheaded by the SIT formed in November 2024 by the NDA-led government, has exposed a staggering Rs 4,000 crore scam, implicating various political leaders and private individuals. TDP leaders have further accused YSRCP members of collaborating with liquor manufacturers and handling dubious transactions.

