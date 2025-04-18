Unveiling RFK: Secrets of the 1968 Assassination Released
The US National Archives disclosed about 10,000 pages related to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy. The release, spearheaded by President Trump, aims to enhance transparency but also raises questions about the conclusions of US intelligence agencies. Robert F Kennedy Jr. praised these efforts.
- Country:
- United States
The US National Archives has released approximately 10,000 pages of records tied to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy, following an executive order from President Donald Trump to disclose national secrets.
While many of these files had previously been accessible, a number of documents remained undigitized and stored in government facilities for decades. The recent publication now provides the public a comprehensive view of the assassination investigation.
Robert F Kennedy, Jr., the senator's son and current US Health and Human Services secretary, expressed appreciation for the leadership exhibited by Trump and intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, emphasizing the importance of government transparency and the renewal of public trust.
(With inputs from agencies.)
