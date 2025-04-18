Unveiling RFK: Secrets of the 1968 Assassination Released

The US National Archives has released approximately 10,000 pages of records tied to the 1968 assassination of Senator Robert F Kennedy, following an executive order from President Donald Trump to disclose national secrets.

While many of these files had previously been accessible, a number of documents remained undigitized and stored in government facilities for decades. The recent publication now provides the public a comprehensive view of the assassination investigation.

Robert F Kennedy, Jr., the senator's son and current US Health and Human Services secretary, expressed appreciation for the leadership exhibited by Trump and intelligence director Tulsi Gabbard, emphasizing the importance of government transparency and the renewal of public trust.

