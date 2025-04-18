Colombian Govt Halts Offensive for Peace

In a significant move to foster peace in Colombia, President Gustavo Petro has ordered the suspension of a military offensive against a faction of the former armed group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

This strategic halt aims to facilitate progress in peace talks with the rebel faction, following the expiration of a bilateral ceasefire agreement.

The government decree is set to last until May 18, signaling Colombia's commitment to seeking peaceful resolutions.

