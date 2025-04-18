Wisconsin Governor's 400-Year Veto: A Creative Power Move
The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled in favor of Governor Tony Evers, affirming his use of a partial veto to ensure a school funding increase extends for 400 years. The decision upholds the governor's ability to creatively alter spending bills, a power unique to Wisconsin governors.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has reaffirmed the state's unique partial veto power, allowing Governor Tony Evers to secure school funding for 400 years. The court's decision supports Evers' controversial move to manipulate bill language creatively.
In a split ruling by the liberal-leaning court, justices confirmed that Wisconsin's governor can strike digits and punctuation to significantly alter spending bills. This ruling dismissed arguments from the Republican-driven Legislature that Governor Evers' actions breached constitutional limits, specifically the 'Vanna White' veto ban of 1990.
Republican legislators have criticized the ruling, suggesting it grants too much power to the governor in altering numbers within budget bills. Yet, Evers defended his actions as a standard application of Wisconsin's long-established partial veto procedure. As another related case awaits judgment, the legislative agenda could face further delays.
