Panic at Kanpur Airport: Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Chaos

Kanpur's Chakeri Airport was thrown into disarray on Friday following a hoax call alleging a bomb was planted on a 72-seater aircraft. The caller, identified as 21-year-old Mohit Singh, confessed to the "prank call," leading to his arrest.

A swift response from a bomb disposal squad and an anti-sabotage team reassured passengers and staff as no threat was uncovered. Airport security heightened efforts to mitigate panic, collaborating with local police to trace the source of the call.

According to ACP Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke, the person responsible, Mohit Singh, was apprehended within hours in Yashoda Nagar. Singh faces charges under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)