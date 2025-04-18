Left Menu

Panic at Kanpur Airport: Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Chaos

Kanpur's Chakeri Airport was briefly panicked on Friday due to a hoax call threatening a bomb attack on a flight. The perpetrator, Mohit Singh, was quickly apprehended and confessed to the prank. Authorities, ensuring safety, found no threat after a thorough search.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 18-04-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 21:59 IST
Panic at Kanpur Airport: Hoax Bomb Threat Sparks Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kanpur's Chakeri Airport was thrown into disarray on Friday following a hoax call alleging a bomb was planted on a 72-seater aircraft. The caller, identified as 21-year-old Mohit Singh, confessed to the "prank call," leading to his arrest.

A swift response from a bomb disposal squad and an anti-sabotage team reassured passengers and staff as no threat was uncovered. Airport security heightened efforts to mitigate panic, collaborating with local police to trace the source of the call.

According to ACP Sumit Sudhakar Ramteke, the person responsible, Mohit Singh, was apprehended within hours in Yashoda Nagar. Singh faces charges under relevant sections of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita for his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

AmeriCorps' Service Legacy at Risk: A Closer Look at NCCC's Sudden Halt

 Global
2
Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

Euro Zone Bond Yields Plummet Amid ECB Rate Cuts and Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the fallout? Solicitor general Tushar Mehta asks.

Waqf case: If SC will say something about 'waqf by user', what will be the f...

 India
4
Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

Skoda Auto India Strengthens Export Strategies Amid New Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025