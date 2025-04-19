Legal Clash Over Venezuelan Deportations: A Constitutional Crisis Looms

Lawyers representing Venezuelan men detained in Texas urgently requested the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to intervene against what they claim is the Trump administration's expedited deportation plan, claiming it violates Supreme Court-mandated judicial review. This legal battle underscores significant tensions between the executive and judicial branches of the U.S. government.

The American Civil Liberties Union, acting on behalf of the detainees, reported that those at the Bluebonnet Detention Facility in Anson, Texas, were issued forms labeling them as members of the Tren de Aragua gang. These individuals face imminent deportation, a move allegedly bypassing previously required court hearings.

The core issue revolves around whether due process was afforded before deportation, a requirement emphasized in a prior Supreme Court ruling. The Trump administration maintains actions were lawful, but ongoing disputes, including calls for impeachment of judges, highlight the deepening friction and potential constitutional crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)