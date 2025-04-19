Legal Battle Over Detained Migrant Children in Costa Rica

A group of human rights lawyers has launched a lawsuit against Costa Rica, accusing the nation of violating the rights of migrant children detained in a rural camp after being deported from the United States. The legal action claims Costa Rica breached international child rights laws.

The children, some as young as two, were among hundreds deported from the US, primarily from Asian nations. Many hoped for asylum but now find themselves stranded in Central America, mired in a legal struggle over their living conditions and uncertain futures.

The lawsuit, filed before a UN committee, highlights concerns about long-term detention impacts on the children. Critics say the camp in Costa Rica is a manifestation of the US exporting its deportation process, exacerbating the plight of the already vulnerable migrant families.

(With inputs from agencies.)