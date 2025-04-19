Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Detained Migrant Children in Costa Rica

Human rights lawyers are suing Costa Rica, claiming it violated the rights of migrant children detained for nearly two months in a rural camp after their deportation from the US. The lawsuit alleges Costa Rica breached the Convention on the Rights of the Child, with children lacking access to basic services.

A group of human rights lawyers has launched a lawsuit against Costa Rica, accusing the nation of violating the rights of migrant children detained in a rural camp after being deported from the United States. The legal action claims Costa Rica breached international child rights laws.

The children, some as young as two, were among hundreds deported from the US, primarily from Asian nations. Many hoped for asylum but now find themselves stranded in Central America, mired in a legal struggle over their living conditions and uncertain futures.

The lawsuit, filed before a UN committee, highlights concerns about long-term detention impacts on the children. Critics say the camp in Costa Rica is a manifestation of the US exporting its deportation process, exacerbating the plight of the already vulnerable migrant families.

