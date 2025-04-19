Indian Bhagwa Pomegranates Make Historic Debut via Sea Route in U.S. Market

In a momentous development for India’s fresh fruit export industry, the United States has received its first-ever commercial sea shipment of Indian Bhagwa Pomegranates. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India's agri-export landscape, showcasing the successful transition of this prized fruit from being air-shipped to sea-transported — a move that promises both economic and environmental sustainability.

The landmark shipment, which arrived on the East Coast of the United States in March 2025, comprised 4,620 boxes (approximately 14 tons) of the vibrant, antioxidant-rich Bhagwa variety. Grown in India’s heartland and nurtured by the country’s evolving export infrastructure, the fruit reached New York in pristine condition, with quality rated “excellent” upon arrival. American consumers and retailers alike expressed excitement over the fruit’s deep red hue, superior taste, and long shelf life — up to 60 days, thanks to advanced preservation techniques developed by Indian research institutes.

A Strategic Shift from Air to Sea Freight

Traditionally, fresh Pomegranate exports to distant markets like the U.S. relied heavily on expensive air freight due to concerns over the fruit’s perishable nature. However, with growing international demand, the Indian government, through the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), in collaboration with research bodies like the ICAR-National Research Centre for Pomegranate (NRCP), initiated static trials to test sea shipment viability.

The successful extension of Pomegranate shelf life up to two months was a game-changer. Building on that breakthrough, APEDA facilitated the first trial commercial sea shipment in February 2024. The consignment of 4,200 boxes (12.6 tons) was dispatched by Kay Bee Exports, a Mumbai-based exporter, from the Irradiation Facility Center of the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB) in Navi Mumbai. This pilot shipment not only arrived on schedule but also reinforced the confidence of all stakeholders involved.

Ensuring Smooth Market Entry: APEDA and USDA Partnership

Market access to the U.S. for Indian Pomegranates was officially granted in 2023, following rigorous negotiations and phytosanitary compliance facilitated by APEDA, USDA-APHIS (United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service), India’s National Plant Protection Organization (NPPO), and the NRCP.

To overcome logistical and regulatory challenges, APEDA took the initiative to organize a USDA pre-clearance program in December 2024, inviting inspectors three months ahead of the shipment. This strategic move ensured timely inspection and certification, easing export procedures and making the sea route a viable long-term option.

“Government of India has been at the forefront in promoting Indian fresh fruits for global markets,” said APEDA Chairman Shri Abhishek Dev. “We have supported export efforts by funding the pre-clearance program and ensuring a collaborative approach with all stakeholders. Indian mangoes have seen tremendous growth in the U.S. market, and we believe Pomegranates will follow suit.”

From Indian Farms to Global Markets

The Pomegranates in this historic shipment were sourced directly from the farms managed by Kay Bee Exports, ensuring transparency and traceability from farm to shelf. “We are thankful to APEDA for facilitating this milestone,” said Mr. Kaushal Khakhar, CEO of Kay Bee Exports. “We specialize in Pomegranates and strive to deliver premium quality fruits that meet global expectations. The response from the U.S. market has been phenomenal.”

A representative from the Indian export consortium added, “Indian Pomegranates have always been appreciated for their flavor. Now, with advanced logistics and quality control, we’re confident they will gain a strong foothold in the competitive U.S. market.”

Government Support and Long-Term Vision

India, the world’s second-largest producer of horticulture crops, sees significant Pomegranate production in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh. Recognizing the export potential, APEDA has set up Export Promotion Forums (EPFs) dedicated to Pomegranates. These forums bring together representatives from the Departments of Commerce and Agriculture, state agencies, laboratories, and top exporters to address challenges and unlock growth opportunities in global trade.

India exported 72,011 metric tons of Pomegranates worth USD 69.08 million in FY 2023-24. Between April 2024 and January 2025 alone, the country recorded a 21% growth in export value, reaching USD 59.76 million. Major destinations included the UAE, Bangladesh, Nepal, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bahrain, Oman, and now, the United States.

The Road Ahead: Promoting Indian Pomegranates in the U.S.

With American consumers increasingly seeking nutritious and exotic fruits, the Bhagwa Pomegranate — known for its vivid red color, sweet-aril flavor, and high antioxidant content — is ideally poised to fill that demand. Industry stakeholders are now urging APEDA to support marketing and consumer education campaigns across the U.S., highlighting the fruit’s health benefits and culinary versatility.

These campaigns will not only increase brand awareness but also help secure retail shelf space in premium supermarkets, health food stores, and gourmet outlets.

A Win-Win for Farmers and the Economy

The transition to sea shipments not only lowers freight costs and carbon footprint but also opens doors for higher volumes, broader reach, and increased profitability for Indian farmers. With growing access to international markets and continuous support from export facilitation bodies, Indian fruit growers stand to gain better price realization and market stability.

As this successful pilot sea shipment signals a new era for Indian Pomegranate exports, the commitment of all stakeholders — from farmers and exporters to policymakers and researchers — is paving the way for India’s fresh produce to shine globally.

In the words of APEDA Chairman Shri Abhishek Dev, “With the right blend of quality, compliance, and collaboration, Indian fruits can become the global gold standard.”