Supreme Court to Review Compensation Uniformity for Mob Lynching Victims

The Supreme Court is poised to address a critical plea concerning compensation uniformity for hate crime and mob lynching victims. The hearing, scheduled for April 23, seeks to resolve stark disparities in the compensation practices across different states.

Centered around a petition by 'Indian Muslim for Progress and Reforms' (IMPAR), the apex court had previously requested responses from the Centre, states, and Union Territories. IMPAR highlights the lack of a unified scheme for victim compensation, echoing a 2018 ruling in the Tehseen Poonawala case.

The plea accentuates the discriminatory approach in awarding compensation, often influenced by media coverage, political interests, and the victim's religion. The Supreme Court bench, including Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, will hear the matter, highlighting the urgent need for a standardized compensation mechanism.

