Left Menu

Supreme Court to Review Compensation Uniformity for Mob Lynching Victims

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on April 23 to ensure uniform compensation for victims of hate crimes and mob lynching. The petition, filed by IMPAR, calls for equitable relief across states following inconsistencies noted in adherence to a 2018 directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 13:29 IST
Supreme Court to Review Compensation Uniformity for Mob Lynching Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is poised to address a critical plea concerning compensation uniformity for hate crime and mob lynching victims. The hearing, scheduled for April 23, seeks to resolve stark disparities in the compensation practices across different states.

Centered around a petition by 'Indian Muslim for Progress and Reforms' (IMPAR), the apex court had previously requested responses from the Centre, states, and Union Territories. IMPAR highlights the lack of a unified scheme for victim compensation, echoing a 2018 ruling in the Tehseen Poonawala case.

The plea accentuates the discriminatory approach in awarding compensation, often influenced by media coverage, political interests, and the victim's religion. The Supreme Court bench, including Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih, will hear the matter, highlighting the urgent need for a standardized compensation mechanism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

Senator Meets Wrongly Deported Man in El Salvador

 United States
2
Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislation

Alabama Lawmakers Ignite Controversy with New Religious and LGBTQ+ Legislati...

 United States
3
Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travelers

Tightened Visa Scrutiny: U.S. Enforces Social Media Vetting for Gaza Travele...

 Global
4
Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

Powerful Quake Shakes Northern Chile

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025