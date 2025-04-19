Tragic Leap: Young Woman's Final Act in Delhi
A 20-year-old woman from Manipur, identified as Priyaluxmi Devi Khangebam, tragically ended her life by jumping from a building in Delhi. The police are investigating the case, having secured CCTV footage of the incident. Her family has been notified, and a post-mortem will be carried out.
A 20-year-old woman from Manipur, identified as Priyaluxmi Devi Khangebam, tragically ended her life by leaping from her building's rooftop in Delhi's Sunlight Colony area on Saturday. Authorities received a PCR call early morning about a body near Maharani Park.
Priyaluxmi had relocated to Delhi in October 2024 and was residing on the third floor of a house in Kilokari along with her roommate. Both were employed at a BPO company in Noida, according to the police.
CCTV footage from the rooftop showed Priyaluxmi alone before taking the fatal leap, leading investigators to suspect suicide. The police are conducting a thorough investigation and have secured the footage for further analysis. Her family has been informed, and her body is preserved at AIIMS mortuary pending a post-mortem in their presence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
