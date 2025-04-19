Deadline Looms: Pakistan Firm on Afghan Refugee Relocation Policy

Pakistan has definitively ruled out any extension to the April 30 deadline for the relocation of Afghan refugees to third countries. The move comes ahead of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Kabul, designed to repair strained relations between the two nations.

Alongside high-level delegation talks, Dar is expected to meet with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other officials. Discussions will focus on security, trade, and other cooperation areas while addressing Afghan government concerns over refugee expulsions.

The relocation policy affects over 44,000 Afghans approved for third-country entry, including the US and Australia. Tensions around Pakistan's tough refugee policies have risen, particularly as deportation efforts under the 'One-Document Regime' accelerate.

