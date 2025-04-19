Left Menu

Deadline Looms: Pakistan Firm on Afghan Refugee Relocation Policy

Pakistan remains steadfast in its decision to relocate Afghan refugees by April 30, disallowing any extensions. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's upcoming visit to Kabul aims to strengthen bilateral ties amid rising tensions. Over 44,000 Afghans awaiting relocation face uncertainty, as deportation efforts intensify under the 'One-Document Regime'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 19-04-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 14:17 IST
Pakistan has definitively ruled out any extension to the April 30 deadline for the relocation of Afghan refugees to third countries. The move comes ahead of Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's visit to Kabul, designed to repair strained relations between the two nations.

Alongside high-level delegation talks, Dar is expected to meet with Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and other officials. Discussions will focus on security, trade, and other cooperation areas while addressing Afghan government concerns over refugee expulsions.

The relocation policy affects over 44,000 Afghans approved for third-country entry, including the US and Australia. Tensions around Pakistan's tough refugee policies have risen, particularly as deportation efforts under the 'One-Document Regime' accelerate.

