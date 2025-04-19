Left Menu

Chrysler Recalls Vehicles Over Faulty Rearview Images

Chrysler is recalling approximately 48,494 Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet vehicles in the United States due to a malfunction in rearview images, increasing the risk of accidents. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that rearview images were not displaying correctly, compromising driver safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-04-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 19-04-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chrysler has announced a recall affecting nearly 48,500 vehicles of its Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet models in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall comes after the revelation that rearview images, crucial for driver safety, were failing to display, thereby increasing the potential for road accidents.

This malfunction compromises the driver's visibility of objects behind the vehicle, significantly elevating the risk of collisions. Chrysler is expected to address the issue promptly to ensure maximal vehicle safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

