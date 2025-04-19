Chrysler Recalls Vehicles Over Faulty Rearview Images

Chrysler has announced a recall affecting nearly 48,500 vehicles of its Alfa Romeo Tonale and Dodge Hornet models in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall comes after the revelation that rearview images, crucial for driver safety, were failing to display, thereby increasing the potential for road accidents.

This malfunction compromises the driver's visibility of objects behind the vehicle, significantly elevating the risk of collisions. Chrysler is expected to address the issue promptly to ensure maximal vehicle safety standards.

