Supreme Court's Timely Intervention in Nashik Dargah Case

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has expressed her support for the Supreme Court's intervention in halting the demolition of the Hazrat Saatpeer Sayed Baba Dargah in Nashik. She highlighted the court's role in preserving secular values enshrined in the Constitution.

The move comes after the Bombay High Court failed to schedule a timely hearing, allowing local authorities to initiate demolition efforts, leading to unrest in the area, Mufti stated in a post on X.

The Supreme Court has issued an interim stay and requested a report from the Bombay High Court regarding the delay. Mufti reiterated that these dargahs represent India's unity in diversity and warned against divisive forces.

