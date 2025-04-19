Left Menu

Second Edition of Tri-Services Future Warfare Course to Empower Military Leaders

The Tri-Services Future Warfare Course's second edition is set to take place at Manekshaw Centre, focusing on technology's impact on war strategies. Conducted by Integrated Defence Staff and Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, it aims to prepare military leaders for modern warfare challenges, encouraging integration and strategic leadership.

The Ministry of Defence announced that the second edition of the Tri-Services Future Warfare Course will occur at Manekshaw Centre from April 21 to May 9. This three-week course will explore the impact of technology on warfare, prompting a reevaluation of military strategies, doctrines, and tactics.

Facilitated by the Integrated Defence Staff headquarters and coordinated by the Centre for Joint Warfare Studies, the course features an expanded curriculum with specialized subjects and recent developments in military operations. It aligns with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan's vision to equip officers for the complexities of modern warfare.

The course encourages diverse participation across ranks and focuses on aligning operational priorities with the indigenous defence industry's capabilities. Representatives from the Defence Research and Development Organisation and defence industry, including start-ups and private sectors, will also partake, promoting integration and jointness among services to develop strategic leaders for future challenges.

