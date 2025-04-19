Teen Arrested in Disturbing Bhind Assault
A Class 10 student in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh allegedly raped an eight-year-old neighbor. The 17-year-old was detained and presented before a juvenile court. The incident occurred when the girl was home alone. A case under the POCSO Act was filed and the accused sent to a reform home.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident from Bhind district, Madhya Pradesh, a Class 10 student stands accused of raping his eight-year-old neighbor. The police detained the 17-year-old suspect following the alleged assault that happened on a Thursday evening.
The assault took place while the young girl was alone at home, and the accused from the same locality allegedly forced entry. He was detained promptly as the girl's cries drew neighbors' attention.
Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the authorities have charged the teenager, who is now in a reform home. Officers continue investigating and plan to record the victim's statement soon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhind
- rape
- juvenile
- POCSO
- offence
- teenager
- assault
- police
- Madhya Pradesh
- reform home
ALSO READ
We are confident and will continue to resist all 'assaults' of Modi govt on principles contained in Constitution: Cong's Jairam Ramesh.
Devastating Drone Assaults: Russia Targets Kharkiv Yet Again
High-Speed Chase in Faridabad: Constable Narrowly Escapes Car Assault
Russell Brand Charged with Assault and Rape - A Legal Storm Unfolds
Russell Brand Faces Serious Charges in Alleged Assault Cases