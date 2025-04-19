The Struggle for Edan Alexander: Hostage Negotiations Amid Gaza Conflict

The armed wing of Hamas announced on Saturday they are unsure about the fate of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander after the guard holding him was found dead. This news comes amid intensified efforts by President Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff, to secure Alexander's release, which remains a top U.S. priority.

Edan Alexander, 21, a New Jersey native and Israeli soldier, was reportedly held by Hamas militants in Gaza. However, contact with the captors was lost following an Israeli army raid on the location. Hamas' spokesperson, Abu Ubaida, accused Israel of endangering hostages' lives through their military actions.

Disagreements continue as both Israel and Hamas issue accusations over hostage casualties. The release of Alexander is at the heart of ongoing negotiations, with Hamas having released 38 hostages during a brief ceasefire. However, talks continue to face stalemates amidst ongoing military operations in the Gaza Strip.

(With inputs from agencies.)