The 'Lady Don' and the Seelampur Murder: A Closer Look

In a dramatic development, Delhi's crime scene took a chilling twist as Zikra, infamously known as 'Lady Don', was taken into police custody for her alleged involvement in the murder of 17-year-old Kunal Singh in Seelampur. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents on edge.

Authorities revealed that Kunal was killed near his home while on an errand for his ailing father. Officials have linked the motive to a previous attack on Zikra's cousin, Sahil, which allegedly prompted a revenge plot against the victim.

The Delhi Police have intensified their manhunt for other suspects and the murder weapon. Surveillance footage is under scrutiny as officers scour the locality. Zikra's criminal history, including a prior arrest under the Arms Act, further complicates a case that has drawn attention to the area's law enforcement challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)