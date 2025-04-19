AIMIM Leads Charge Against Waqf Amendment Act: Protests to Persist
The AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi, vows to persist in protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, echoing previous farmer law agitations. Owaisi, speaking at an AIMIPLB event, reiterated the need for peaceful demonstrations until the law's repeal. The event also featured speakers like AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani.
- Country:
- India
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has pledged continued protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, demanding its withdrawal. This statement came during a public meeting at the AIMIM headquarters, drawing parallels to the farmers' protest against previously scrapped laws.
Owaisi stressed the necessity for peaceful demonstrations throughout India, urging people to maintain their stance until the government revokes the contentious Act. He invoked the victory of the farmers' protest as a template for success.
At the gathering, AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani and other prominent figures supported the ongoing protests, reinforcing the call for a sustained democratic battle against the legislation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
