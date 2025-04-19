AIMIM Leads Charge Against Waqf Amendment Act: Protests to Persist

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has pledged continued protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, demanding its withdrawal. This statement came during a public meeting at the AIMIM headquarters, drawing parallels to the farmers' protest against previously scrapped laws.

Owaisi stressed the necessity for peaceful demonstrations throughout India, urging people to maintain their stance until the government revokes the contentious Act. He invoked the victory of the farmers' protest as a template for success.

At the gathering, AIMPLB president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani and other prominent figures supported the ongoing protests, reinforcing the call for a sustained democratic battle against the legislation.

(With inputs from agencies.)