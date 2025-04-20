Netanyahu Intensifies Military Push Against Hamas Amid Hostage Crisis

On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a directive to intensify military operations against Hamas after the Palestinian group rejected Israel's latest offer for a temporary truce, insisting instead on an agreement to end the war in exchange for releasing hostages.

Efforts led by Egyptian mediators to restore the ceasefire have been unsuccessful. Tensions are high as Israel continued its aerial assault on Gaza, resulting in at least 50 Palestinian deaths on Saturday alone. The Gaza conflict has seen over 51,000 Palestinian casualties, amid calls for a lasting resolution.

Discussions between U.S. and Iranian officials continue with an aim for a potential nuclear agreement, as Hamas proposes a prisoner swap for hostages. Israeli forces maintain their operations in Gaza, amid fears of the territory's permanent depopulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)