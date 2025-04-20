Netanyahu Intensifies Military Push Against Hamas Amid Hostage Crisis
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered increased military pressure on Hamas after the group rejected a temporary truce, demanding peace in exchange for hostages. Despite ongoing mediation efforts, no agreement has been reached, and violence continues to escalate, with significant casualties reported in Gaza.
On Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a directive to intensify military operations against Hamas after the Palestinian group rejected Israel's latest offer for a temporary truce, insisting instead on an agreement to end the war in exchange for releasing hostages.
Efforts led by Egyptian mediators to restore the ceasefire have been unsuccessful. Tensions are high as Israel continued its aerial assault on Gaza, resulting in at least 50 Palestinian deaths on Saturday alone. The Gaza conflict has seen over 51,000 Palestinian casualties, amid calls for a lasting resolution.
Discussions between U.S. and Iranian officials continue with an aim for a potential nuclear agreement, as Hamas proposes a prisoner swap for hostages. Israeli forces maintain their operations in Gaza, amid fears of the territory's permanent depopulation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Quick-Thinking Locals Thwart Child Kidnapping on Train
Mumbai's Tactical Swap: Jayawardene's Bold Move
Navigating Towards 'Viksit Bharat': India Celebrates 62nd National Maritime Day
Rajnath Singh Kick-Starts Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with crew on board IOS SAGAR at Karwar naval base in Karnataka.