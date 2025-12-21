Lula Warns Against Armed Intervention in Venezuela

In a clear admonishment of U.S. policies, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voiced concerns on Saturday over possible armed intervention in Venezuela, describing it as a potential humanitarian catastrophe. This statement comes in response to the escalating U.S. actions under President Donald Trump's administration, particularly the 'blockade' on Venezuelan oil tankers.

Lula, alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, leaders of the region's largest economies, had already called for calm earlier in the week as tensions ran high. However, addressing the Mercosur bloc in Brazil's Foz do Iguaçu, Lula took a more definitive stance, cautioning against setting a 'dangerous precedent for the world.'

The summit, overshadowed by these geopolitical tensions, led to a unified call from Latin American leaders to uphold democratic values and human rights in Venezuela through non-violent measures. The declaration unified leaders, including heads from Argentina, Paraguay, and Panama, against any military interference by non-South American powers.

