Lula Warns Against Armed Intervention in Venezuela

Brazilian President Lula criticizes U.S. interventions in Venezuela, warning that military action could be catastrophic. He and Mexican President Sheinbaum call for restraint amid regional tensions. South American leaders, during the Mercosur summit, emphasize democratic resolutions for Venezuela, opposing external military influence and promoting peaceful solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-12-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 01:56 IST
Lula Warns Against Armed Intervention in Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a clear admonishment of U.S. policies, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva voiced concerns on Saturday over possible armed intervention in Venezuela, describing it as a potential humanitarian catastrophe. This statement comes in response to the escalating U.S. actions under President Donald Trump's administration, particularly the 'blockade' on Venezuelan oil tankers.

Lula, alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, leaders of the region's largest economies, had already called for calm earlier in the week as tensions ran high. However, addressing the Mercosur bloc in Brazil's Foz do Iguaçu, Lula took a more definitive stance, cautioning against setting a 'dangerous precedent for the world.'

The summit, overshadowed by these geopolitical tensions, led to a unified call from Latin American leaders to uphold democratic values and human rights in Venezuela through non-violent measures. The declaration unified leaders, including heads from Argentina, Paraguay, and Panama, against any military interference by non-South American powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

