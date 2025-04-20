Left Menu

Cybercriminal Duo Busted for Fraud and Embezzlement in Uttar Pradesh

Police have apprehended two cybercriminals in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district for duping people and embezzling funds. Accused Mushir and Anwar used fraudulent tactics to control victims' accounts, diverting funds for personal use. The Police seized multiple forged documents and bank-related items from them, uncovering transactions over Rs 3 crore.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on cybercrime, police in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district have arrested two individuals accused of embezzling funds through fraudulent practices, an officer reported on Sunday.

Mushir and Anwar, both residing in the Sheikhdahir Mohalla area, were detained after authorities seized forged documents, digital equipment, and a vehicle. The police operation revealed that the duo opened accounts in victims' names, manipulating funds under the guise of loan processing and share trading.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Pahup Singh informed the press that the cybercriminals managed accounts, transferring funds for online gaming and trading, unbeknownst to account holders. When discrepancies were found, they pacified victims by offering a 1.5% return on deposited amounts. A case has been filed under the Information Technology Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Bahraich Cyber Crime police station, and over Rs 3 crore in fraudulent transactions have been exposed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

