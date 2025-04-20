Medical College Admission Scam: A Racket Unraveled

In an emerging scandal, two individuals from Chhattisgarh and Bengaluru were reportedly swindled out of approximately Rs 77.61 lakh by a group accused of fabricating medical college admission offers in Navi Mumbai, authorities disclosed on Sunday.

The Nerul police have filed two cases against six suspects. A 59-year-old man from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, claims that between May 2022 and December 2023, the accused extorted Rs 1.27 crore, promising his daughter a postgraduate seat in a reputable medical college. Discovering the admission documents were forged, he reported to the police after failed attempts to recover Rs 42 lakh owed to him.

A similar complaint emerged from a 54-year-old Bengaluru resident, who alleged a Rs 35.61 lakh fraud by the same group over a fraudulent MD anesthesia course seat. Both victims were misled with counterfeit documents, prompting ongoing police investigations into possible wider criminal activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)