Revamping Parliamentary Debates: A Call for Reform

A book on India's Parliament asserts the need for innovation in parliamentary debates to better represent public aspirations and seeks a commitment to 100 sitting days annually. It advocates for the introduction of a Prime Minister's Question Hour to enhance accountability and improve public perception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 11:02 IST
A new book on India's Parliament calls for innovative reforms to transform the current debate format. The proposed changes aim to better articulate public aspirations and address grievances more effectively.

Authored by Devender Singh, the book advocates for Parliament to convene for at least 100 days annually and recommends the initiation of a Prime Minister's Question Hour. This session is envisioned as a means to hold the executive accountable, marking a departure from colonial practices and ushering a new chapter in Indian parliamentary history.

Highlighting public cynicism towards parliamentary proceedings, the book attributes this sentiment to grandstanding and obstructionist behavior. It argues for a modernization of practices, including a cyber interface to engage more citizens. The book also stresses the urgency of reforms to prevent the decay of parliamentary integrity, reflecting on the evolution of democratic institutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

