Unity and Protest: A Community's Struggle for Justice in Munambam

Residents of Munambam, led by the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, protest against alleged unlawful land claims by the Waqf Board. The Catholicos also addresses the ignored demands of ASHA workers for fair wages and calls for state action to protect tribal communities from wild animals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 20-04-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 13:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal, the head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, has condemned attempts to sow discord in the traditionally harmonious community of Munambam, Ernakulam. Speaking during his Easter message, the church leader urged the community to remain hopeful and united against external pressures.

The residents of Munambam, largely Christian, have been vocally opposing the Waqf Board's alleged encroachment on their lands, lands they claim are legally documented. The Orthodox Church leader called for a re-evaluation of the Kerala government's perceived neglect of the ASHA workers' demands for increased daily wages, highlighting their 70-day protest in Thiruvananthapuram.

He also appealed to Forest Minister A K Saseendran to address the safety concerns of tribals in hilly areas plagued by wild animal threats. His remarks underline a broader call for justice and government accountability across diverse issues in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

