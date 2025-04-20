Left Menu

Deadly Raids in Benin: JNIM's Growing Threat

JNIM, an Al Qaeda affiliate, claims responsibility for killing 70 soldiers in Benin during attacks on military posts. This reflects the expansion of extremist activity into West Africa, affecting countries like Benin and Togo. The SITE Intelligence Group reported this, though Reuters has yet to verify independently.

Deadly Raids in Benin: JNIM's Growing Threat
The SITE Intelligence Group reported on Saturday that 70 soldiers in Benin were killed by JNIM, an affiliate of Al Qaeda, in coordinated attacks on military posts. The news amplifies escalating fears over extremist influence spreading across West Africa.

Benin, along with its coastal neighbor Togo, has encountered numerous assaults over the years as Islamic State and Al Qaeda-linked groups extend their reach beyond the Sahel region. These ongoing transgressions highlight a growing security challenge in the area.

The report, however, remains unverified by Reuters, reflecting ongoing challenges in confirming incidents in regions with volatile security situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

