The SITE Intelligence Group reported on Saturday that 70 soldiers in Benin were killed by JNIM, an affiliate of Al Qaeda, in coordinated attacks on military posts. The news amplifies escalating fears over extremist influence spreading across West Africa.

Benin, along with its coastal neighbor Togo, has encountered numerous assaults over the years as Islamic State and Al Qaeda-linked groups extend their reach beyond the Sahel region. These ongoing transgressions highlight a growing security challenge in the area.

The report, however, remains unverified by Reuters, reflecting ongoing challenges in confirming incidents in regions with volatile security situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)