Sanjay Bhandari's UK Extradition Blocked Over Human Rights Concerns
Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari opposes being declared a 'fugitive' by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India, arguing his UK residency is legal after his extradition was denied. The UK High Court cited risks of extortion in Tihar jail, leading to his discharge from the extradition request.
Arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari is contesting an Enforcement Directorate (ED) plea in a Delhi court, intended to label him a 'fugitive' in a black money case. Bhandari argues that his stay in the UK is lawful, following a London High Court ruling against his extradition to India.
His attorney, Maninder Singh, presented before the Delhi court, stating the ED's application fails to meet the legal requirements of the Fugitive Offenders Act. The UK's High Court emphasized the 'real risk' Bhandari would face in Tihar jail, from threats and violence, as grounds for denying extradition.
The Delhi court awaits ED's counter-arguments by May 3. Previously, the UK's High Court also rejected the Indian government's appeal to the UK's Supreme Court, underscoring human rights concerns in potential extradition to India.
