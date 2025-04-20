Arms Cache Seized in Manipur Raid

In a significant operation, security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district detained seven individuals, among them a juvenile, and uncovered a substantial array of arms and communication gear, sources revealed on Sunday.

The joint operation, involving the state police and the CRPF, was initiated at approximately 2.20 am following intelligence reports of armed miscreants at the YBC Club in Heirok Part-III, Thoubal district.

Allegations of stone-pelting by locals were reported during the raid, prompting security personnel to employ non-lethal measures to control the situation. The operation resulted in several police and CRPF vehicle damages and the recovery of two INSAS rifles, an LMG, a carbine, an MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 rounds of ammunition, mobile phones, a vehicle, a bike, and additional items, including Nepalese currency.

