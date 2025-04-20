Left Menu

Arms Cache Seized in Manipur Raid

Security forces conducted a raid in Manipur's Thoubal district, capturing seven individuals, including a minor, and uncovering a large cache of arms, communication devices, and other items. The operation, initiated by state police and CRPF, met resistance from locals, resulting in stone-pelting and minor injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-04-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 17:22 IST
Arms Cache Seized in Manipur Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, security forces in Manipur's Thoubal district detained seven individuals, among them a juvenile, and uncovered a substantial array of arms and communication gear, sources revealed on Sunday.

The joint operation, involving the state police and the CRPF, was initiated at approximately 2.20 am following intelligence reports of armed miscreants at the YBC Club in Heirok Part-III, Thoubal district.

Allegations of stone-pelting by locals were reported during the raid, prompting security personnel to employ non-lethal measures to control the situation. The operation resulted in several police and CRPF vehicle damages and the recovery of two INSAS rifles, an LMG, a carbine, an MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 rounds of ammunition, mobile phones, a vehicle, a bike, and additional items, including Nepalese currency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025