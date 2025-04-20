Left Menu

Fresh Investigations into Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks: Unveiling Political Conspiracies

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has sent the 2021 presidential panel report on the Easter terror attacks to the CID for further investigation. The report implicates former President Sirisena and others in negligence, sparking renewed calls for accountability from Cardinal Ranjith and the public.

  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has forwarded the 2021 presidential panel report on the Easter terror attacks to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further action. His move precedes an eagerly awaited statement about the orchestrator behind the deadly strikes that shocked the nation.

The attacks on April 21, 2019, executed by nine suicide bombers linked to the Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) and ISIS, resulting in the loss of 258 lives, including 11 Indians. The Commission of Inquiry, established by former President Maithripala Sirisena, found him guilty of negligence, leading to widespread criticism for his inaction during the crisis.

Despite the report's 2021 release, former President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa showed reluctance to implement its recommendations, leading to public frustration, particularly from Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. The ongoing investigations have put political figures in the spotlight, suggesting a potential cover-up to regain power by Rajapaksa's allies.

