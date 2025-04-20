Tragic Demise: Engineer's Alarming Claims of Harassment Before Suicide

Mohit Yadav, a 33-year-old engineer, was found dead in a hotel room near Etawah railway station in what police are investigating as a suicide. Yadav had sent a video message to his family accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment over property issues.

Yadav, who married Priya after a long live-in relationship, alleged that his in-laws pressured him to transfer his property to his wife's name. He claimed his mother-in-law forced Priya to abort a pregnancy.

Family members received a video from Yadav before his death, where he expressed despair over his situation. Police are probing his allegations that include threats made by his in-laws. Investigators collected forensic evidence and are analyzing Yadav's electronic devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)