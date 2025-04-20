Left Menu

Tragic Demise: Engineer's Alarming Claims of Harassment Before Suicide

A 33-year-old engineer, Mohit Yadav, allegedly committed suicide in an Etawah hotel after accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. He sent a video accusing them of property-related pressures and threats. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, as his family seeks justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Etawah | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:45 IST
Tragic Demise: Engineer's Alarming Claims of Harassment Before Suicide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mohit Yadav, a 33-year-old engineer, was found dead in a hotel room near Etawah railway station in what police are investigating as a suicide. Yadav had sent a video message to his family accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment over property issues.

Yadav, who married Priya after a long live-in relationship, alleged that his in-laws pressured him to transfer his property to his wife's name. He claimed his mother-in-law forced Priya to abort a pregnancy.

Family members received a video from Yadav before his death, where he expressed despair over his situation. Police are probing his allegations that include threats made by his in-laws. Investigators collected forensic evidence and are analyzing Yadav's electronic devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Smarter: How Energy Codes Can Shape a Low-Carbon Future, If Enforced

Reimagining Coal Mine Closures: World Bank's Roadmap for a Just and Sustainable Future

Why Mongolian Men Die Younger: A Roadmap to Bridge the Gender Life Expectancy Divide

How Business Associations Shape West Africa’s Informal Sector And Who Gets Left Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025