Tragic Demise: Engineer's Alarming Claims of Harassment Before Suicide
A 33-year-old engineer, Mohit Yadav, allegedly committed suicide in an Etawah hotel after accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment. He sent a video accusing them of property-related pressures and threats. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death, as his family seeks justice.
- Country:
- India
Mohit Yadav, a 33-year-old engineer, was found dead in a hotel room near Etawah railway station in what police are investigating as a suicide. Yadav had sent a video message to his family accusing his wife and in-laws of harassment over property issues.
Yadav, who married Priya after a long live-in relationship, alleged that his in-laws pressured him to transfer his property to his wife's name. He claimed his mother-in-law forced Priya to abort a pregnancy.
Family members received a video from Yadav before his death, where he expressed despair over his situation. Police are probing his allegations that include threats made by his in-laws. Investigators collected forensic evidence and are analyzing Yadav's electronic devices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Changing Faces of Entertainment: From Tragic Losses to New Beginnings
Etawah District Takes Charge as Heatwave Looms: A Cooperative Mitigation Strategy
Tragic Loss: Medical Student Found Hanging at Hostel
Tragic Discovery: Elderly Man Found Hanging in His Home
PSG's Game-Changing Season: Teamwork Over Stars