Tragic Loss at Almaty Half-Marathon

Two runners tragically passed away during the Almaty half-marathon in Kazakhstan. Akkoyan Rsaliyev, 84, collapsed at the start, while Akhmadi, 21, died after completing 10 miles. Both were experienced participants. The organizing foundation expressed condolences to their families in an official statement.

Updated: 20-04-2025 19:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a tragic turn of events, two runners lost their lives during the half-marathon held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event organizers reported that Akkoyan Rsaliyev, aged 84, lost consciousness right at the race's commencement.

Simultaneously, Akhmadi, a 21-year-old runner, succumbed during the competition after covering approximately 16 kilometers, or about 10 miles. Both athletes were seasoned participants in long-distance running events, raising concerns within the running community.

The corporate foundation, Courage to be the First, extended heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, acknowledging their significant contributions and passion for the sport in an official statement.

