Tragic Loss at Almaty Half-Marathon

In a tragic turn of events, two runners lost their lives during the half-marathon held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The event organizers reported that Akkoyan Rsaliyev, aged 84, lost consciousness right at the race's commencement.

Simultaneously, Akhmadi, a 21-year-old runner, succumbed during the competition after covering approximately 16 kilometers, or about 10 miles. Both athletes were seasoned participants in long-distance running events, raising concerns within the running community.

The corporate foundation, Courage to be the First, extended heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of the deceased, acknowledging their significant contributions and passion for the sport in an official statement.

