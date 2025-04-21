Tragedy in the Orchard: A Tale of Survival
A seven-year-old girl was raped in Odisha's Dhenkanal district. The assault occurred while she was collecting palm fruits in her village. The accused, a 32-year-old alcoholic with a criminal past, was arrested. The girl received medical attention and is now out of danger.
- Country:
- India
A harrowing incident unfolded in Odisha's Dhenkanal district as a seven-year-old girl was brutally raped while collecting palm fruits, according to police reports on Monday.
The assault took place on Saturday evening in the Motanga police station area, where a 32-year-old inebriated man attacked the child. After leaving her unconscious and covering her with palm leaves, her brother discovered the grim scene.
She was swiftly taken to Hindol hospital before being transferred to Angul's district headquarters hospital. The suspect, visiting the village to see family, was arrested on Sunday, with authorities noting his history of alcoholism and criminal activity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
