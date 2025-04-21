Tragedy in the Orchard: A Tale of Survival

A harrowing incident unfolded in Odisha's Dhenkanal district as a seven-year-old girl was brutally raped while collecting palm fruits, according to police reports on Monday.

The assault took place on Saturday evening in the Motanga police station area, where a 32-year-old inebriated man attacked the child. After leaving her unconscious and covering her with palm leaves, her brother discovered the grim scene.

She was swiftly taken to Hindol hospital before being transferred to Angul's district headquarters hospital. The suspect, visiting the village to see family, was arrested on Sunday, with authorities noting his history of alcoholism and criminal activity.

