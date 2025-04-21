Kerala's Resilience Amidst Neglect: A Leadership Stance

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a blistering critique of the central government on Monday, accusing it of wishing for the state's 'destruction' and holding a negative stance during challenging times. He highlighted the lack of central assistance in the face of natural disasters like floods and landslides.

Vijayan, while marking the fourth anniversary of the LDF government, emphasized the unity and fortitude of Kerala's citizens in overcoming dire circumstances, despite the perceived apathy from the central authorities. He also referenced the state's remarkable recovery and achievements, which even garnered national accolades.

Underlining the government's accomplishments, Vijayan pointed to the LIFE Mission's housing successes, infrastructure advancements, and social welfare enhancements. Despite criticism from the opposition regarding financial extravagance, the LDF maintains its track record of development and resilience.

