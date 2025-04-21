PM Modi Urges Civil Servants to Drive ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision on 17th Civil Services Day

Marking the 17th Civil Services Day, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi delivered a compelling address to the nation’s civil servants at Vigyan Bhawan, emphasizing their pivotal role in realizing the dream of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047. The occasion also celebrated the 75th year of India’s Constitution and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whom the Prime Minister praised as the architect of India’s “Steel Frame” – a term Patel used to define the country’s civil service.

Shri Modi began by extending heartfelt congratulations to all present and underscored the special significance of this year’s celebrations. Quoting Sardar Patel’s iconic 1947 statement that defined civil servants as the nation’s backbone, he called upon them to live up to that vision by ensuring integrity, discipline, and a service-driven spirit in their day-to-day functioning.

Civil Services in the New Millennium: A Thousand-Year Vision

The Prime Minister reflected on his statement from the Red Fort, where he called for laying a strong foundation for India that would stand for the next thousand years. “We are already 25 years into this millennium. The decisions we take today will shape our future for the next millennium,” he said, emphasizing the importance of both determination and continuous effort in achieving this ambition.

He noted the fast-paced changes around the world, from evolving technologies to rapidly shifting societal expectations. “Even within our families, we can feel how quickly things change — children growing up amidst AI and automation,” he remarked. He stressed that government systems must adapt quickly and shed outdated practices.

A Shift from Incremental to Transformational Governance

PM Modi highlighted the dramatic shift in India’s administrative philosophy over the past decade — from incremental reforms to transformative governance. He noted the crucial role of civil servants in moving the country toward holistic development, the theme for this year’s Civil Services Day. “Holistic development means no village, family, or citizen is left behind,” he asserted.

Citing tangible results, he lauded improvements in districts like Rajkot, Gomati, Tinsukia, Koraput, and Kupwara, where administrative innovation has led to significant improvements — from boosting school attendance to integrating solar energy solutions. “These changes are not just about numbers; they are about people’s lives,” he added.

Success Stories from Aspirational Blocks

The Prime Minister spotlighted the rapid progress made under the Aspirational Blocks Programme launched in January 2023. Examples included:

Tonk, Rajasthan (Peeplu Block): Measurement efficiency in Anganwadis rose from 20% to 99%.

Bhagalpur, Bihar (Jagdishpur Block): Pregnant women registration in the first trimester jumped from 25% to 90%.

Jammu & Kashmir (Marwah Block): Institutional deliveries rose from 30% to 100%.

Jharkhand (Gurdih Block): Tap water connections surged from 18% to full coverage.

“These aren’t just metrics — they are the evidence of change that reaches the last person in line,” he emphasized.

Next-Gen Reforms: From Compliance to Competitiveness

He reiterated that over 40,000 outdated compliances have been scrapped and 3,400 legal provisions decriminalized, greatly easing the burden on businesses and promoting the spirit of enterprise. Highlighting the MSME sector as central to the Mission Manufacturing initiative, he said, “Civil Services must evolve from being controllers to enablers.”

He warned that global competitiveness is fierce and stressed the need for better compliance environments. “Even a small country that provides easier compliance can outpace Indian startups,” he said, urging bureaucrats to create an environment where entrepreneurs can thrive.

Technology and Civil Services: Multiplying Possibilities

Focusing on the role of technology, PM Modi called on civil servants to become tech-savvy and embrace data-driven governance. “Governance is no longer about managing systems — it’s about multiplying possibilities,” he said. He urged officers to prepare for upcoming revolutions in Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing, and other frontier technologies.

Mission Karmayogi and the Civil Services Capacity Building Programme were cited as key tools to train a future-ready administrative force.

Global Leadership and Citizen-Centric Governance

India’s successful G20 presidency was cited as a case study in inclusive governance, with over 200 meetings held across 60+ cities. “The world saw not just India’s participation, but India’s leadership,” he said, attributing this to the new governance model rooted in public participation.

He added that global interest in India is growing thanks to improvements in transparency, ease of doing business, and governance models. The removal of red tape at state, district, and block levels, he said, is the need of the hour to meet high investor expectations.

New Benchmarks for a Developed India

Shri Modi stressed that progress should not be measured against past benchmarks but against the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He cited achievements such as:

4 crore homes built for the poor

12 crore rural households connected with tap water

11 crore toilets constructed

Free medical treatment of up to ₹5 lakh provided to millions under Ayushman Bharat

He called for 100% coverage and impact in nutrition, healthcare, education, and digital inclusion. “25 crore people lifted out of poverty in 10 years is a testament to this approach. Let us now aim for a poverty-free India,” he said.

Civil Services: From Controllers to Architects of Growth

Reflecting on the changing role of bureaucracy, PM Modi emphasized, “Civil servants should no longer just enforce rules; they must now enable progress.” He urged officers to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset, become facilitators, and help citizens overcome barriers to growth.

He called on civil servants to listen to the marginalized, understand their challenges, and resolve their issues with empathy and dedication. “Human judgment will always be the most critical factor — even in a tech-driven world,” he said.

The Panch Pran and the Call to Action

Reiterating the Panch Pran — the five pledges of nation-building — the Prime Minister said civil servants must embody:

The resolve for a developed India Freedom from colonial mindsets Pride in heritage Unity Duty above all

He concluded by invoking “Nagrik Devo Bhava” — urging civil servants to see every citizen as divine, and themselves not just as administrators, but as architects of India’s future.

“This nation has entrusted you with a sacred responsibility. Let us ensure that every action we take propels us forward toward Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was graced by Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh, Principal Secretary to PM Shri Shaktikanta Das, Cabinet Secretary Shri T.V. Somanathan, and Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances Shri V. Srinivas.

The ceremony concluded with the conferment of the Prime Minister’s Awards for Excellence in Public Administration, recognizing innovation, inclusivity, and impactful public service across the nation.