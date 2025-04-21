Left Menu

Modi: Shaping India's Future with Modern Bureaucracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasizes the need for modernizing India's bureaucracy to achieve national development. During the Civil Services Day, he stressed transforming civil services into facilitators of growth and urged collective efforts for holistic development. Modi highlighted initiatives like energy security, clean energy, and technological innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 14:58 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a significant transformation of India's bureaucratic structure, emphasizing its role as a facilitator rather than merely a regulator. Addressing the Civil Services Day audience, he outlined a vision of a modernized civil service dedicated to fostering growth and addressing the evolving needs and aspirations of Indian society.

Modi highlighted the importance of advancing governance and policy-making frameworks to cope with rapid global changes. He urged civil servants to embrace innovation and efficiency to ensure India becomes one of the world's largest economies. The prime minister set ambitious goals across sectors such as energy, sports, and space exploration, aiming for holistic development.

The prime minister also underscored the necessity of public participation and technological integration in governance. Citing India's leadership in the G20 and improvements in ease of doing business rankings, he stressed the impact of reforming compliance and legal structures to boost investment and entrepreneurship in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

