Modi: Shaping India's Future with Modern Bureaucracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a significant transformation of India's bureaucratic structure, emphasizing its role as a facilitator rather than merely a regulator. Addressing the Civil Services Day audience, he outlined a vision of a modernized civil service dedicated to fostering growth and addressing the evolving needs and aspirations of Indian society.

Modi highlighted the importance of advancing governance and policy-making frameworks to cope with rapid global changes. He urged civil servants to embrace innovation and efficiency to ensure India becomes one of the world's largest economies. The prime minister set ambitious goals across sectors such as energy, sports, and space exploration, aiming for holistic development.

The prime minister also underscored the necessity of public participation and technological integration in governance. Citing India's leadership in the G20 and improvements in ease of doing business rankings, he stressed the impact of reforming compliance and legal structures to boost investment and entrepreneurship in India.

