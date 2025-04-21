Left Menu

The Next Papal Conclave: A Shift Away from European Tradition?

Following the death of Pope Francis, speculation grows about his successor, expected to continue his progressive path and global representation. The secretive conclave process will reveal if cardinals agree with Francis' liberal reforms. The current College of Cardinals is more diverse, reflecting Francis' efforts to balance global representation in the Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:29 IST
The Next Papal Conclave: A Shift Away from European Tradition?
Pope Francis Image Credit:

Following the announcement of Pope Francis' death, the Vatican is poised for a historically significant papal election that could mark another departure from European dominance. Speculation abounds regarding who among the cardinals will take on the mantle of leadership. Many expect a successor that embodies the same progressive ideals and global perspective as Francis.

The conclave process remains steeped in secrecy. Cardinals under 80 years of age will enter the enclosed Sistine Chapel to cast their votes, with a new pope announced once white smoke rises from the chimney. The cardinals, largely appointed by Francis, hold the power to either endorse his liberal leanings or pivot towards a more conservative path.

Francis' tenure marked significant appointments from non-European countries, drastically transforming the face of the College of Cardinals. By choosing cardinals from nations like Rwanda, Myanmar, and Tonga, Francis has deliberately shifted the Church’s center of gravity, challenging decades of Euro-centric tradition in the papal selection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025