India's Path to Inclusivity: Modi's Vision for Civil Service Reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged civil servants to adhere to the principle of ''Nagrik Devo Bhava'' to better serve the underprivileged. He highlighted the need for last-mile delivery, technology-driven governance, and continuous reform to foster inclusive growth and tackle global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 15:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged civil servants to embrace the ethos of ''Nagrik Devo Bhava,'' prioritizing the needs of underprivileged citizens as part of their duty to serve the nation. He emphasized inclusivity through effective last-mile delivery and reform in his address during the 17th Civil Services Day.

Highlighting India's status as the most populous nation, Modi called for prioritizing the saturation of basic amenities. Civil servants are to evolve to meet contemporary challenges, stressing the balance of human judgment and technology for achieving development goals.

The prime minister targeted poverty reduction, citing the upliftment of 25 crore people over the last decade, and highlighted the importance of tech-savvy civil service to address global challenges like climate change, food, water, and energy security.

