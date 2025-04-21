Left Menu

Supreme Court Enlarges Bench on Yediyurappa Corruption Plea

The Supreme Court has referred BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's plea to a larger bench to address legal questions about the requirement of prior sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act. This decision arose after a similar case raised the same issues, prompting a review for judicial propriety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 16:07 IST
B S Yediyurappa
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal decision on Monday, the Supreme Court sent BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's plea to a larger bench, addressing the complex legal questions surrounding prior sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had initially reserved their verdict, but were prompted by a similar case to seek further judicial examination. The case involves allegations of corruption and criminal conspiracy against Yediyurappa and others.

Key questions have been raised about the interplay between the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure regarding prior sanction, especially concerning a judicial magistrate's power to order investigations. The outcome could significantly affect future corruption prosecutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

