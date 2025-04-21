Supreme Court Enlarges Bench on Yediyurappa Corruption Plea

In a pivotal decision on Monday, the Supreme Court sent BJP leader B S Yediyurappa's plea to a larger bench, addressing the complex legal questions surrounding prior sanction for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had initially reserved their verdict, but were prompted by a similar case to seek further judicial examination. The case involves allegations of corruption and criminal conspiracy against Yediyurappa and others.

Key questions have been raised about the interplay between the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure regarding prior sanction, especially concerning a judicial magistrate's power to order investigations. The outcome could significantly affect future corruption prosecutions.

