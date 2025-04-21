Delhi High Court Orders Social Media Giants to Remove Unauthorized Rafting Video

The Delhi High Court has issued an order mandating Google, Facebook, and X to remove links to a video of a woman engaged in river rafting. This decision follows her claim that the clip, uploaded without her consent, resulted in online trolling and harassment.

Justice Sachin Datta instructed these platforms, alongside a rafting instructor and a travel agency in Rishikesh, to halt the publication of the unauthorized video. Notices have also been sent to the Centre and relevant parties to respond to the woman's plea, with a follow-up hearing scheduled for July 22.

The woman, whose vacation video was spread online, stated it breached her privacy and led to cyber abuse. The footage was recorded during a rafting experience she booked but was released without her consent.

(With inputs from agencies.)