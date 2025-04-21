India’s Cruise Tourism Sets Sail Toward Global Leadership with Bold New Vision

India is steering its way to become a global leader in cruise tourism, leveraging its rich network of rivers, seas, and inland waterways. Cruise tourism, a nature-driven, inclusive, and experiential travel mode, is increasingly being recognized as a transformative economic driver that provides access to remote locations in comfort and safety. With visionary policy initiatives and strategic infrastructure investments, India is positioning itself as a premier destination for oceanic and river cruises.

Unlocking India’s Vast Waterway Potential

India’s natural geography gives it an unmatched edge in cruise tourism:

A 7,500 km long coastline with 12 major and 200 minor ports across both the eastern and western shores.

20,000+ kilometers of navigable waterways, with 110 designated National Waterways connecting nearly 400 rivers across states.

A strategic location with 1,300+ islands and union territories like Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep, rich in ecological and cultural heritage.

These natural and infrastructural assets provide a strong foundation for the growth of cruise tourism across both oceanic and inland segments.

Cruise Bharat Mission: A Game-Changer for India’s Cruise Sector

Launched on September 30, 2024, from the Mumbai Port, the Cruise Bharat Mission (CBM) is the flagship initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of India’s cruise sector. Its ambitious goals include:

Doubling cruise passenger traffic by 2029 (from 4.71 lakh in FY 2023–24 to nearly 10 lakh).

Facilitating over 1.5 million river cruise passengers across more than 5,000 km of operational waterways.

Developing a comprehensive inter-ministerial framework involving key agencies like Customs, Immigration, CISF, state tourism and maritime departments.

The CBM seeks to enhance both domestic and international cruise connectivity while ensuring seamless and responsible tourism through regulatory coordination and infrastructure development.

Maritime India Vision (MIV) 2030: Scaling India’s Cruise Ambitions

India's long-term cruise tourism vision is encapsulated in the Maritime India Vision 2030, which foresees an 8X growth in cruise passengers over the next decade. This vision targets growth in three key sectors:

Oceanic and Coastal Cruises – Enhancing port infrastructure, logistics, and international routes. Island & Infrastructure Development – Focusing on the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep archipelagos. River and Inland Cruises – Promoting heritage-based and eco-tourism along riverbanks.

Policy & Infrastructure Reforms to Attract Cruise Operators

Several policy-level interventions and incentives have been implemented to attract global and domestic cruise players:

Berthing priority for cruise vessels over cargo ships.

Standardized port tariffs and volume-based discounts (10–30%).

Removal of ousting charges and cabinet waiver of cabotage laws, allowing foreign cruise vessels to operate between Indian ports.

IGST exemption for foreign vessels switching to coastal routes.

E-visa and visa-on-arrival facilities to ease travel for foreign tourists.

Uniform SOPs and single e-Landing Card valid across cruise itineraries.

River Cruise Tourism: A Growing Segment with Immense Potential

India’s river cruise tourism segment is rapidly gaining momentum. With National Waterways traversing culturally rich and biodiverse states, this mode of travel combines heritage, ecology, and community-based tourism.

Key initiatives by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) include:

Development of navigational channels, aids, and dredging for smoother water transport.

Construction of berthing facilities and tourist terminals.

Promotion of riverbank heritage sites and local experiences.

Popular river routes include:

Ganga (NW-1): From Varanasi to Haldia.

Brahmaputra (NW-2): Exploring Assam and North East.

Kerala backwaters: Houseboats and scenic beauty in Alappuzha.

Jhelum, Chenab & Ravi in J&K: Unlocking Himalayan cruise potential.

Cross-Border Tourism with Bangladesh

India has collaborated with the Government of Bangladesh to operationalize the IBP (Indo-Bangladesh Protocol) route, allowing cross-border river cruises that traverse shared heritage sites and river systems—an innovative move towards regional tourism cooperation.

Iconic Developments and Recent Launches

MV Ganga Vilas: Launched in January 2023, this is the world’s longest river cruise spanning 3,200 km across 27 river systems from Varanasi to Dibrugarh, passing through five Indian states and Bangladesh. It earned a spot in the Limca Book of Records and global recognition. Delhi's Yamuna Cruise Project: In March 2025, IWAI and Delhi Government began developing a 4-km stretch of River Yamuna using eco-friendly solar-electric hybrid boats equipped with bio-toilets and safety features. MoU with Jammu & Kashmir: River cruise tourism infrastructure is being developed across three National Waterways in J&K with an investment of ₹100 crore. Gujarat-Madhya Pradesh Cruise Route: A new cruise route from Kukshi to Sardar Sarovar Dam was operationalized in April 2024. Stakeholder Conferences & Inland Waterways Development Council (IWDC): With events in Kolkata, Kochi, and Delhi, the government has fostered multi-stakeholder collaboration to develop strategies and investment plans.

Massive Investments and Strategic Roadmaps

At the first IWDC meeting aboard the "Ganges Queen" in Kolkata, the government committed a whopping ₹45,000 crore for cruise tourism development:

₹35,000 crore for modern cruise vessels.

₹10,000 crore for terminal infrastructure by 2047 (Amrit Kaal target year).

The newly launched River Cruise Tourism Roadmap, 2047 lays out plans along four key pillars:

Infrastructure

Integration

Accessibility

Policy Framework

Over 30 routes and circuits have been identified for future development to unlock the full potential of India’s river-based tourism.

A New Dawn for India’s Blue Economy

India’s cruise tourism is not just a leisure activity—it's a strategic initiative driving national growth, cultural preservation, and economic inclusion. With robust frameworks like the Cruise Bharat Mission and Maritime India Vision 2030, the country is gearing up to welcome the world through its majestic waterways.

From the serene backwaters of Kerala to the historic banks of the Ganga, the bustling coasts of Mumbai to the unexplored charm of Jhelum in Kashmir, India’s cruise tourism offers a rich palette of experiences.

As infrastructure evolves and international awareness grows, cruise tourism is set to become one of the defining pillars of India’s tourism economy, bringing in global visitors and delivering prosperity to local communities across the country’s expansive blue corridors.