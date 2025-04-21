Left Menu

Tragedy in Katni: Justice Sought for Young Victim

In Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, an eight-year-old girl was raped by a hearing and speech impaired man. The incident occurred in an agricultural field. The man was arrested and charged under relevant sections. The young victim is receiving medical care at the district hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katni | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:11 IST
An appalling incident unfolded in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district where an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 22-year-old man with hearing and speech impairments. The distressing episode occurred in the confines of an agricultural field within the Dhimarkheda police jurisdiction on Sunday.

Authorities reported that the victim was staying with her maternal grandparents. The crime came to light when the child's grandmother, drawn by her screams, returned from fetching water to discover the assailant in the act. Despite her attempts to intervene, the perpetrator fled the scene.

The accused has since been apprehended and is facing charges under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) section 65 (2) for rape, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The young girl is currently receiving medical attention at the district hospital, according to police station in-charge Manju Sharma.

