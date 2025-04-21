Supreme Court Critiques Unverified Petition in West Bengal Violence Case

The Supreme Court on Monday criticized a petition regarding the West Bengal violence associated with the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Koiswar Singh, allowed advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha to withdraw and refile his plea with improved verification and inclusion of necessary parties.

Justice Kant emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity and decorum of court proceedings, noting that every order and pleading becomes a part of the court's historical record. He advised Jha to ensure his petition is well-prepared and responsibly filed, cautioning against making unsubstantiated claims.

The Calcutta High Court had previously ordered central forces to Murshidabad due to communal violence. Jha's petition called for a special investigation team and actions from West Bengal to protect citizens, following unrest during protests against the recent Waqf law.

(With inputs from agencies.)