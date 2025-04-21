Left Menu

Supreme Court Critiques Unverified Petition in West Bengal Violence Case

The Supreme Court criticized a petition calling for a court-monitored investigation into West Bengal violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Advocate Jha was urged to file a fresh plea with proper verification. Allegations were made without necessary parties involved, highlighting the need for careful pleadings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 18:29 IST
Supreme Court Critiques Unverified Petition in West Bengal Violence Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday criticized a petition regarding the West Bengal violence associated with the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The bench, led by Justices Surya Kant and N Koiswar Singh, allowed advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha to withdraw and refile his plea with improved verification and inclusion of necessary parties.

Justice Kant emphasized the importance of maintaining the integrity and decorum of court proceedings, noting that every order and pleading becomes a part of the court's historical record. He advised Jha to ensure his petition is well-prepared and responsibly filed, cautioning against making unsubstantiated claims.

The Calcutta High Court had previously ordered central forces to Murshidabad due to communal violence. Jha's petition called for a special investigation team and actions from West Bengal to protect citizens, following unrest during protests against the recent Waqf law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025