Tragic Demise of Former Karnataka DGP Sparks Investigation

Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash, allegedly murdered by his wife and daughter, was cremated with full state honours. His son, Kartikesh, performed the last rites as relatives gathered to pay respects. Prakash was allegedly stabbed to death, and an investigation is underway following a complaint by Kartikesh.

Om Prakash
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Director General of Police Om Prakash was laid to rest with full state honours in Bengaluru, following allegations of a tragic murder by his wife and daughter. The heart-wrenching ceremony took place on Monday.

His son, Kartikesh, conducted the final rites, with family members and colleagues gathered to pay their respects. The ceremony concluded with a solemn gun salute at the Wilson Garden Cremation Ground.

Kartikesh refrained from extensive comments, placing his trust in the ongoing police investigation which he believes will bring clarity. The retired IPS officer, admired for his leadership, was reportedly stabbed by his family in a shocking turn of events, leading to an official case against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

