Security Forces Avert Tragedy by Destroying Explosive in Rajouri

A highly explosive mortar shell was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday evening, leading to a swift response from security forces.

Villagers in Manyal village, part of Thanamandi, stumbled upon the explosive shell in a field and immediately notified both the Army and local police.

The Bomb Disposal Squad intervened promptly, neutralizing the threat and averting what could have been a considerable tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)