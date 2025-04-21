Left Menu

Security Forces Avert Tragedy by Destroying Explosive in Rajouri

In Rajouri, a dangerous mortar shell was found in a field by villagers in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces swiftly responded, and their Bomb Disposal Squad effectively dismantled the explosive, preventing a significant catastrophe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:27 IST
Security Forces Avert Tragedy by Destroying Explosive in Rajouri
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A highly explosive mortar shell was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday evening, leading to a swift response from security forces.

Villagers in Manyal village, part of Thanamandi, stumbled upon the explosive shell in a field and immediately notified both the Army and local police.

The Bomb Disposal Squad intervened promptly, neutralizing the threat and averting what could have been a considerable tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025