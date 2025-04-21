Security Forces Avert Tragedy by Destroying Explosive in Rajouri
In Rajouri, a dangerous mortar shell was found in a field by villagers in Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces swiftly responded, and their Bomb Disposal Squad effectively dismantled the explosive, preventing a significant catastrophe.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:27 IST
- Country:
- India
A highly explosive mortar shell was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday evening, leading to a swift response from security forces.
Villagers in Manyal village, part of Thanamandi, stumbled upon the explosive shell in a field and immediately notified both the Army and local police.
The Bomb Disposal Squad intervened promptly, neutralizing the threat and averting what could have been a considerable tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Discovery: Suspected Remains of Kidnapped Boy Found
Mysterious Discovery: Charred Body Found in Burnt Car Blaze
Explosive Discovery: Remote-Controlled Flares Found at Sporting Charleroi's Stadium
Tragic Discovery in Agra: Hunt for Accused in Jagdishpura Double-Murder Case
Alarm Raised Over Judicial Cash Discovery: Call for Accountability Without Compromising Independence