Road Rage in Bengaluru: IAF Officer Assaulted With Shocking Claims

An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his wife were involved in a road rage incident in Bengaluru, resulting in the officer being assaulted and verbally abused.

The altercation unfolded as the couple was en route to the airport when a group followed them on two-wheelers. The situation escalated with an attack on the officer, identified as Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose.

Based on a complaint by Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, the officer's wife, police have apprehended Vikas Kumar, a team head at a call center, in connection with the incident. The investigation continues as authorities analyze CCTV footage and witness accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)