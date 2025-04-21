Left Menu

Road Rage in Bengaluru: IAF Officer Assaulted With Shocking Claims

An IAF officer was assaulted and verbally abused by a group of individuals in a road rage incident in Bengaluru. The officer was on his way to the airport with his wife when the altercation occurred. Police have taken a suspect into custody and are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:29 IST
An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his wife were involved in a road rage incident in Bengaluru, resulting in the officer being assaulted and verbally abused.

The altercation unfolded as the couple was en route to the airport when a group followed them on two-wheelers. The situation escalated with an attack on the officer, identified as Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose.

Based on a complaint by Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, the officer's wife, police have apprehended Vikas Kumar, a team head at a call center, in connection with the incident. The investigation continues as authorities analyze CCTV footage and witness accounts.

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

