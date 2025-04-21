Road Rage in Bengaluru: IAF Officer Assaulted With Shocking Claims
An IAF officer was assaulted and verbally abused by a group of individuals in a road rage incident in Bengaluru. The officer was on his way to the airport with his wife when the altercation occurred. Police have taken a suspect into custody and are investigating the case.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his wife were involved in a road rage incident in Bengaluru, resulting in the officer being assaulted and verbally abused.
The altercation unfolded as the couple was en route to the airport when a group followed them on two-wheelers. The situation escalated with an attack on the officer, identified as Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose.
Based on a complaint by Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta, the officer's wife, police have apprehended Vikas Kumar, a team head at a call center, in connection with the incident. The investigation continues as authorities analyze CCTV footage and witness accounts.
