Dramatic Arrests in Jammu: Criminal Foiled by Police
Two individuals, including a notorious criminal, were apprehended in Jammu city with weapons. The arrest revealed plans to murder a rival due to personal grievances. One suspect, Babblu, was also linked to a major dacoity case, marking a significant police breakthrough.
In a dramatic turn of events, two individuals, including an infamous criminal, were arrested in Jammu city on Monday. The police seized a pistol with live rounds and a dagger during the operation, officials confirmed.
A police unit, conducting routine checks on the Fourth Bridge, detained a scooty. Upon investigation, weapons were found on Aniket Mottan alias Babblu from Bishnah and his associate Aniket Dutta from Bakshi Nagar.
Under rigorous questioning, both suspects admitted plans to eliminate a rival due to personal grudges. Babblu's arrest marks a significant breakthrough, as he was indirectly involved in a high-profile dacoity case in Greater Kailash, Jammu. Authorities have registered a case at Nowabad police station.
