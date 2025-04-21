Left Menu

Dramatic Arrests in Jammu: Criminal Foiled by Police

Two individuals, including a notorious criminal, were apprehended in Jammu city with weapons. The arrest revealed plans to murder a rival due to personal grievances. One suspect, Babblu, was also linked to a major dacoity case, marking a significant police breakthrough.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 21-04-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 19:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two individuals, including an infamous criminal, were arrested in Jammu city on Monday. The police seized a pistol with live rounds and a dagger during the operation, officials confirmed.

A police unit, conducting routine checks on the Fourth Bridge, detained a scooty. Upon investigation, weapons were found on Aniket Mottan alias Babblu from Bishnah and his associate Aniket Dutta from Bakshi Nagar.

Under rigorous questioning, both suspects admitted plans to eliminate a rival due to personal grudges. Babblu's arrest marks a significant breakthrough, as he was indirectly involved in a high-profile dacoity case in Greater Kailash, Jammu. Authorities have registered a case at Nowabad police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

