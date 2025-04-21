Ram Mohan Naidu Inaugurates Safety Centre at Air India HQ

In a strong demonstration of the Government of India’s commitment to advancing safety, operational excellence, and professional training in the aviation sector, Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Ram Mohan Naidu conducted a detailed and impactful visit to Air India’s corporate headquarters and aviation training facilities in Gurugram today.

The visit marks a crucial step in strengthening India’s aviation capabilities, particularly in light of the sector’s rapid growth and expanding global footprint.

A Journey Through Air India's Legacy and Future Vision

The Minister began his tour at the Air India Experience Centre, a space that reflects the 92-year legacy of the airline, established by aviation pioneer JRD Tata, and traces its remarkable transformation under the Vihaan.AI roadmap. The Experience Centre showcases the airline’s historical milestones, technological advancements, and customer-centric vision for the future. The walkthrough provided Minister Naidu with a comprehensive overview of Air India’s evolution from a national carrier to a global aviation player under the stewardship of the Tata Group.

Reviewing Operational Control and Emergency Preparedness

Continuing his visit, Shri Naidu inspected Air India’s Emergency Control Centre (ECC) and Integrated Operations Control Centre (IOCC)—two of the airline’s most critical nerve centers. These facilities are essential for managing real-time operations and emergencies, ensuring timely flight schedules, and maintaining operational resilience. The Minister was briefed on the advanced digital tools, analytics capabilities, and contingency protocols that guide Air India’s daily functioning.

Strengthening Training and Safety Culture

The next stop was the Air India Aviation Training Academy, a facility designed to equip aviation professionals with state-of-the-art training in safety, security, and service excellence. Minister Naidu toured several training modules including the Safety Lab, Grooming Centre, and Security Lab, each designed to create real-world learning environments. He also examined the ongoing construction of the Simulator Building, set to house high-fidelity flight simulators and become a core part of pilot and crew training initiatives.

Inauguration of Air India Safety Promotion Centre

A significant milestone during the visit was the formal inauguration of the Air India Safety Promotion Centre by the Minister, accompanied by the Chairman of Tata Sons and Air India leadership. This cutting-edge facility aims to instill a robust safety-first culture among Air India personnel through immersive, scenario-based training derived from real-life aviation incidents.

Speaking at the inauguration, Shri Ram Mohan Naidu stated:

“On the occasion of inaugurating the Air India Safety Promotion Centre, I am pleased to see a strong commitment towards fostering a safety-first culture in Indian aviation. I congratulate Air India for investing in safety by training its manpower through this world-class centre, where past learnings are being transformed into immersive experiences that go far beyond textbook education.”

He emphasized the importance of such training in not only preventing future incidents but also in elevating the overall safety standards of Indian aviation to match global benchmarks.

The Broader Vision for Indian Aviation

Reflecting on the future of Indian aviation, Minister Naidu remarked:

“As India expands air connectivity to every region, safety remains our top priority. With its experienced workforce, legacy of excellence, and transformation under the Tata Group, Air India is well-positioned to become one of the world’s finest airlines. The Government of India stands firmly with the aviation sector in its journey toward building a globally competitive, safe, and reliable aviation ecosystem.”

The Minister also highlighted the government’s ongoing collaborations with airlines, airport operators, and training institutions to ensure a holistic approach to growth, safety, and service quality.

Leadership Reception and Industry Collaboration

Earlier in the day, Minister Naidu was welcomed at the Air India headquarters by Mr. Campbell Wilson, CEO & MD of Air India, along with senior members of the management team. They presented key initiatives under the Vihaan.AI transformation, which include digitization of services, fleet modernization, international route expansion, and improved customer experience.

The visit concluded with reaffirmed mutual commitments between the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India to continue collaborating on strengthening aviation infrastructure, enhancing workforce capabilities, and promoting a culture of continuous improvement.

As India’s aviation industry gears up for the next phase of exponential growth, today’s visit underscored the Ministry’s strategic emphasis on investing in people, systems, and processes that prioritize safety and excellence above all.