Left Menu

Manohar Lal Champions Sustainable Urban Transport at 17th Civil Services Day

During his keynote address, Shri Manohar Lal emphasized the importance of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) as a cornerstone of modern urban planning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 20:54 IST
Manohar Lal Champions Sustainable Urban Transport at 17th Civil Services Day
Shri Manohar Lal also spoke directly to the young civil servants present, inspiring them to become solution-driven leaders who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • India

At the 17th Civil Services Day held in the capital, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Shri Manohar Lal, chaired a key session titled “Strengthening Urban Transport”, where he addressed a gathering of young civil servants, policy experts, and senior government officials. The minister passionately called for transformative thinking and innovative solutions to modernize India’s urban transport systems and build cities of the future.

During his keynote address, Shri Manohar Lal emphasized the importance of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) as a cornerstone of modern urban planning. “Every commuter stepping off a metro train or a public bus should not be left wondering how to get home,” he said. “Seamless, affordable, and safe last-mile connectivity must be the rule, not the exception.”

He encouraged officers and urban administrators to embrace digital technology, particularly in payment systems and real-time tracking, to streamline urban transport and make it more commuter-friendly. The Minister also stressed the need for integrated multi-modal transport networks that connect metros, buses, autos, and other forms of shared mobility into a unified, digitally accessible system.

In a powerful vision of future Indian cities, Shri Manohar Lal advocated for a “walk-to-work” urban model. He urged planners to rethink the cityscape by positioning residential areas close to workplaces, schools, and essential services. “If we want our cities to be efficient and our citizens to enjoy a high quality of life, we must eliminate long commutes and create self-sufficient neighborhoods,” he said. The same principles, he added, should apply to the development of government quarters and residential colonies, which can serve as models of efficient urban design.

Shri Manohar Lal also spoke directly to the young civil servants present, inspiring them to become solution-driven leaders who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. “You are the future of Indian governance. Be bold. Be innovative. The work you do today will define the cities and the nation we build for tomorrow,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the significant achievements India has made in the field of urban mobility, citing the rapid expansion of metro rail networks, bus rapid transit (BRT) corridors, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. However, he cautioned that infrastructure alone is not enough—citizen-centric policies, sustainable planning, and inclusive governance are equally essential.

The session also included a celebration of excellence in public administration. In a proud moment for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Secretary Shri Srinivas Katikithala was honored with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the outstanding implementation of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. The scheme has played a pivotal role in empowering street vendors across India by providing them with affordable credit, digital onboarding, and financial inclusion.

The session concluded with a commitment from the Ministry to continue working hand-in-hand with India’s civil servants, state governments, and urban local bodies to drive sustainable, inclusive, and smart urban transformation. As India charts its course toward becoming a developed nation, the focus on resilient infrastructure, equitable access, and environmental sustainability in urban mobility will be central to this journey.

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

Pentagon Turmoil: Advisors Ousted Amid Leak Probe

 United States
2
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured

 Israel
3
UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Humanitarian Efforts

UAE Floating Hospital Welcomes Indonesian Medical Personnel to Strengthen Hu...

 Egypt
4
UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

UAE & Iraq Strengthen Ties Ahead of Arab Summit

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025