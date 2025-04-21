Manohar Lal Champions Sustainable Urban Transport at 17th Civil Services Day

At the 17th Civil Services Day held in the capital, Union Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs and Power, Shri Manohar Lal, chaired a key session titled “Strengthening Urban Transport”, where he addressed a gathering of young civil servants, policy experts, and senior government officials. The minister passionately called for transformative thinking and innovative solutions to modernize India’s urban transport systems and build cities of the future.

During his keynote address, Shri Manohar Lal emphasized the importance of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) as a cornerstone of modern urban planning. “Every commuter stepping off a metro train or a public bus should not be left wondering how to get home,” he said. “Seamless, affordable, and safe last-mile connectivity must be the rule, not the exception.”

He encouraged officers and urban administrators to embrace digital technology, particularly in payment systems and real-time tracking, to streamline urban transport and make it more commuter-friendly. The Minister also stressed the need for integrated multi-modal transport networks that connect metros, buses, autos, and other forms of shared mobility into a unified, digitally accessible system.

In a powerful vision of future Indian cities, Shri Manohar Lal advocated for a “walk-to-work” urban model. He urged planners to rethink the cityscape by positioning residential areas close to workplaces, schools, and essential services. “If we want our cities to be efficient and our citizens to enjoy a high quality of life, we must eliminate long commutes and create self-sufficient neighborhoods,” he said. The same principles, he added, should apply to the development of government quarters and residential colonies, which can serve as models of efficient urban design.

Shri Manohar Lal also spoke directly to the young civil servants present, inspiring them to become solution-driven leaders who are not afraid to challenge the status quo. “You are the future of Indian governance. Be bold. Be innovative. The work you do today will define the cities and the nation we build for tomorrow,” he said.

The Minister highlighted the significant achievements India has made in the field of urban mobility, citing the rapid expansion of metro rail networks, bus rapid transit (BRT) corridors, and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure. However, he cautioned that infrastructure alone is not enough—citizen-centric policies, sustainable planning, and inclusive governance are equally essential.

The session also included a celebration of excellence in public administration. In a proud moment for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Secretary Shri Srinivas Katikithala was honored with the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration for the outstanding implementation of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. The scheme has played a pivotal role in empowering street vendors across India by providing them with affordable credit, digital onboarding, and financial inclusion.

The session concluded with a commitment from the Ministry to continue working hand-in-hand with India’s civil servants, state governments, and urban local bodies to drive sustainable, inclusive, and smart urban transformation. As India charts its course toward becoming a developed nation, the focus on resilient infrastructure, equitable access, and environmental sustainability in urban mobility will be central to this journey.