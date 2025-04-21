Left Menu

Venezuelan Migrants Challenge Deportation Under Wartime Law

Venezuelan migrants are seeking to prevent deportations under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. The Supreme Court has temporarily blocked deportations, with hearings scheduled to challenge the Trump administration's use of the law. Legal battles ensue over compliance with court orders and the administration's immigration stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 21-04-2025 21:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week, Venezuelan migrants will seek stronger protections against deportation under the wartime Alien Enemies Act, following a temporary block by the Supreme Court on deportations by the Trump administration. At a Monday court hearing, two Venezuelan men will ask a judge to extend an order preventing deportations under this law.

The American Civil Liberties Union represents the migrants, seeking to ensure President Trump's administration provides 30 days' notice of deportations, offering a chance to challenge these actions in court. Trump's previous hard line on illegal immigration led to his invoking of the Alien Enemies Act, used during World War Two, to deport suspected gang members.

The White House, while continuing its immigration crackdown, has not indicated defiance of the Supreme Court. Legal battles persist as Democrats challenge the administration's compliance with court rulings, fearing potential constitutional conflicts over immigration policies and foreign policy authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

